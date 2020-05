Brawn confirms plan to host double-header in Austria

As F1 seeks to finally get the season underway, Ross Brawn has confirmed that the Red Bull Ring is most likely to host the opening round of the revised schedule, and will probably be a double-header with a second race the following week.

"One of the logistical challenges is getting everyone tested and cleared to enter the racing environment," Brawn tells the official F1 website for its latest podcast. "Once we do that, it's very attractive to keep everyone in that environment, within that biosphere that we want to create, for another race.

"It's also pretty challenging to find the right sort of races early on where we can control the environment well enough to ensure the safety of everyone," he adds.

"Austria fits that bill very well. It has a local airport right next to the circuit, where people can charter planes into. It's not too close to a metropolis.

"It has a great infrastructure around it, for instance, there will be no motorhomes," he reveals, "but there will be full catering facility laid on that the circuit has.

"We can contain everyone within that environment and therefore once we are there it is appealing to have another race the following week."

Citing the huge challenge staging a race will be under the current conditions, Brawn admits that it is vital the season gets underway.

"It's a massive logistical challenge because running a Formula 1 race is a big challenge anyway," he says. "Running a Formula 1 race in the circumstances is something which is new to all of us and we're working through all the requirements to make sure we operate in a safe environment for the drivers, for the engineers, for the technicians, for everyone involved in the race, and we put on the right sort of show.

"Unfortunately it will be without fans, which is a great shame, but we still feel we can take the race out to all the fans and watchers on TV and other means.

"It's important for us to try and get the season going, many reasons for wanting to start the season. One is to excite the fans, who have all been frustrated with the delays. We have a very exciting season in front of us, but it is a very important livelihood for thousands of people - and that is another reason for trying to kick-start the season.

"It's been months now of working on the best reaction we can have to this terrible pandemic," he adds, "the best reaction the sport and business can have. So my days and weeks and months have been full of negotiations with the team and the FIA on the right way forward and of course the circumstances are changing so frequently and that's pretty challenging. So it will be great to get back on track again."