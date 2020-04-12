Site logo

Haas puts workforce on furlough

12/04/2020

Haas become the fifth British-based F1 team to place its workforce on the UK government-backed furlough scheme.

McLaren was the first team to take advantage of the scheme, which pays 80% of an employee's wages up to a limit of £2,500 a month for three months.

Williams and Racing Point subsequently followed suit and on Friday Renault announced that the majority of its UK-based employees had been placed on the scheme.

An American team, Haas has bases in both the United States and the UK, in addition to a number of workers at Dallara's facility in Italy.

It's understood that in line with those others teams that have already placed their workers on furlough, both Haas drivers and senior management have accepted pay cuts.

