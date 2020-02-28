Site logo

Test Times: Barcelona 28-02

NEWS STORY
28/02/2020

Today's times from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the final day of the second pre-season test.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Bottas Mercedes C5 79 1:16.196 136.664 mph
Verstappen Red Bull C4 45 1:16.269 0.073
Ricciardo Renault C5 65 1:16.276 0.080
Leclerc Ferrari C5 181 1:16.360 0.164
Hamilton Mercedes C5 90 1:16.410 0.214
Ocon Renault C5 75 1:16.433 0.237
Perez Racing Point C5 154 1:16.634 0.438
Sainz McLaren C4 163 1:16.820 0.624
Russell Williams C5 146 1:16.871 0.675
Kvyat AlphaTauri C4 160 1:16.914 0.718
Grosjean Haas C4 86 1:17.037 0.841
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo C5 115 1:17.415 1.219
Magnussen Haas C4 29 1:17.495 1.299
Albon Red Bull C3 59 1:17.803 1.607

Best Times To Date

Date Driver Team Tyres Time Gap
21-Feb Bottas Mercedes C5 1:15.732 137.501 mph
28-Feb Verstappen Red Bull C4 1:16.269 0.537
28-Feb Ricciardo Renault C5 1:16.276 0.544
28-Feb Leclerc Ferrari C5 1:16.360 0.628
28-Feb Hamilton Mercedes C5 1:16.410 0.678
28-Feb Ocon Renault C5 1:16.433 0.701
20-Feb Perez Racing Point C5 1:16.634 0.902
28-Feb Sainz McLaren C4 1:16.820 1.088
27-Feb Vettel Ferrari C5 1:16.841 1.109
28-Feb Russell Williams C5 1:16.871 1.139
28-Feb Kvyat AlphaTauri C4 1:16.914 1.182
26-Feb Kubica Alfa Romeo C5 1:16.942 1.210
19-Feb Hamilton Mercedes C2 1:16.976 1.244
28-Feb Grosjean Haas C4 1:17.037 1.305
27-Feb Gasly AlphaTauri C5 1:17.066 1.334
20-Feb Raikkonen Alfa Romeo C5 1:17.091 1.359
21-Feb Ocon Renault C4 1:17.102 1.370
27-Feb Stroll Racing Point C3 1:17.118 1.386
19-Feb Bottas Mercedes C3 1:17.313 1.581
27-Feb Latifi Williams C5 1:17.313 1.581
21-Feb Stroll Racing Point C4 1:17.338 1.606
20-Feb Perez Racing Point C3 1:17.347 1.615
26-Feb Verstappen Red Bull C3 1:17.347 1.615
26-Feb Kvyat AlphaTauri C3 1:17.456 1.724
21-Feb Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo C5 1:17.469 1.737
28-Feb Magnussen Haas C4 1:17.495 1.763
26-Feb Gasly AlphaTauri C4 1:17.540 1.808
26-Feb Albon Red Bull C2 1:17.550 1.818
27-Feb Norris McLaren C3 1:17.573 1.841
21-Feb Ricciardo Renault C4 1:17.574 1.842
21-Feb Verstappen Red Bull C2 1:17.636 1.904
20-Feb Ricciardo Renault C3 1:17.749 2.017
21-Feb Gasly AlphaTauri C2 1:17.783 2.051
28-Feb Albon Red Bull C3 1:17.803 2.071
19-Feb Sainz McLaren C3 1:17.842 2.110
19-Feb Ricciardo Renault C2 1:17.873 2.141
19-Feb Ocon Renault C3 1:18.004 2.272
26-Feb Vettel Ferrari C3 1:18.113 2.381
20-Feb Vettel Ferrari C4 1:18.154 2.422
19-Feb Russell Williams C3 1:18.168 2.436
27-Feb Magnussen Haas C3 1:18.225 2.493
26-Feb Leclerc Ferrari C3 1:18.244 2.512
21-Feb Sainz McLaren C2 1:18.274 2.542
19-Feb Stroll Racing Point C2 1:18.282 2.550
26-Feb Latifi Williams C4 1:18.300 2.568
21-Feb Grosjean Haas C3 1:18.380 2.648
19-Feb Latifi Williams C3 1:18.382 2.650
19-Feb Kubica Alfa Romeo C3 1:18.386 2.654
20-Feb Hamilton Mercedes C1 1:18.387 2.655
20-Feb Ocon Renault C2 1:18.557 2.825
26-Feb Norris McLaren C2 1:18.826 3.094
20-Feb Bottas Mercedes C2 1:19.307 3.575
26-Feb Raikkonen Alfa Romeo C2 1:19.515 3.783
27-Feb Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo C3 1:19.670 3.938
21-Feb Magnussen Haas C2 1:19.709 3.977
27-Feb Hamilton Mercedes C3 1:22.525 6.793

Check out our Friday gallery from Barcelona, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms