Coronavirus: FIA ready to take action

As the death toll due to the coronavirus epidemic in China rises to 170, and confirmed cases reach 7,711, with fears the virus has spear to at least 15 outer countries, a number of sporting events in the country have been cancelled including the World Indoor Athletics due to take place in Shanghai in March.

As more and more countries urge nationals not to travel to China, and some airlines having already suspended flights, the FIA has this morning issued a brief statement.

"Following the coronavirus epidemic that broke out in China at the beginning of the year, the FIA is closely monitoring the evolving situation with relevant authorities and its Member Clubs, under the direction of FIA Medical Commission President, Professor Gerard Saillant.

"The FIA will evaluate the calendar of its forthcoming races and, if necessary, take any action required to help protect the global motor sport community and the wider public."

Other than the Chinese Grand Prix, which takes place on 17 - 19 April, there is the Formula E race at Sanya in March.

Today's statement from the FIA comes ahead of a meeting of the World Health Organisation (WHO) today which is due to decide whether the virus constitutes a global health emergency.

"In the last few days the progress of the virus, especially in some countries, especially human-to-human transmission, worries us," said WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday.

Citing cases in Germany, Vietnam and Japan, where people are believed to have caught the virus from others who have travelled to China, he added: "Although the numbers outside China are still relatively small, they hold the potential for a much larger outbreak."