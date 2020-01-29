F1 confirms Japanese GP weekend schedule

Formula One Management has confirmed the schedule for the 2020 Japanese Grand Prix weekend, which takes place from 9th to 11th October at the Suzuka Circuit.

Like Russia, two weeks earlier, Friday’s two free practice sessions will run from 11:00 to 12:30 and from 15:00 to 16:30.

Saturday will feature the third and last free practice session at 12.00 and the qualifying session at 15.00.

The race will start at 13.10 on Sunday afternoon.

All times local.