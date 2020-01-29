Site logo

F1 confirms Japanese GP weekend schedule

29/01/2020

Formula One Management has confirmed the schedule for the 2020 Japanese Grand Prix weekend, which takes place from 9th to 11th October at the Suzuka Circuit.

Like Russia, two weeks earlier, Friday’s two free practice sessions will run from 11:00 to 12:30 and from 15:00 to 16:30.

Saturday will feature the third and last free practice session at 12.00 and the qualifying session at 15.00.

The race will start at 13.10 on Sunday afternoon.

All times local.

Event FP1 FP2 FP3 Qual Race
Australia 12:00-13:30 16:00-17:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 16:10
Bahrain 14:00-14:30 18:00-19:30 15:00-16:00 18:00-19:00 18:10
Vietnam 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10
China 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10
Netherlands 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10
Spain 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10
Monaco* 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10
Azerbaijan 13:00-14:30 17:00-18:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 16:10
Canada 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 11:00-12:00 14:00-15:00 14:10
France 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10
Austria 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10
Great Britain 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10
Hungary 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10
Belgium 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10
Italy 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10
Singapore 16:30-18:00 20:30-22:00 18:00-19:00 21:00-22:00 20:10
Russia 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10
Japan 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 13:10
United States 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 14:10
Mexico 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 10:00-11:00 13:00-14:00 13:10
Brazil 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10
Abu Dhabi 13:00-14:30 17:00-18:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 17:10

