Alonso open to F1 return in 2021

Making a high-profile visit to Abu Dhabi this weekend, and sporting a McLaren shirt, is Fernando Alonso, who is preparing for his Dakar Rally debut next month.

Since leaving F1 at the end of last season, the Spaniard has been linked with a return.

However, even without the pain of the McLaren-Honda years, Alonso had become jaded by the sport, expressing his unease with the direction in which it was heading.

In much the same way that the media continues to push the 'Hamilton to Ferrari' narrative, speculation over the Spaniard's future, and a possible return to F1, remains a constant.

Speaking to Sky Sports he admits that he is open to a return but is waiting to see how the new regulations impact the sport in 2021.

"I'm doing Dakar in January which is a big challenge," he said, "and next year hopefully Indy is in the plan again. Though I'll try and do a little bit better than this year!

"We will keep it open in the future," he continued, "maybe Formula One in 2021, maybe hyper car in the WEC (World Endurance Championship).]

"I think in 2021 that is the reason why I keep open the possibilities," he admitted. "Maybe things mix up with the new rules so let's see if an opportunity comes."

Asked if he had any regrets in leaving the team, just as its fortunes revived following the switch to Renault - a typical example of the badly timed moves that have dogged his career - the Spaniard smiled and said: "No, no really. We all hoped last year things could change this year...

"McLaren will always be a top team and I think sooner or later these big results will come. Lucky enough it came this year.

"It was a strange race and not on pure pace," he said of the team's podium finish in Brazil, courtesy of countryman Carlos Sainz, "but hopefully next year is a step in the right direction.

"I've been quite busy and racing a lot, I didn't miss it much. It's a different kind of life. F1 is very demanding. You live F1 from breakfast to dinner and night time. Away from F1 you are a little bit more relaxed and enjoy life."

