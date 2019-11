Ferrari eyeing Hamilton?

The media continues to push the narrative that Lewis Hamilton might one day join Ferrari, insisting that every driver wants to drive for the legendary Maranello outfit during the course of their career.

While Michael Schumacher won five titles with the Italian team, champions Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel both failed in their quest to put Ferrari back on top again, leaving Kimi Raikkonen (2007) as its last title winner.

Inevitably, with doubt over Hamilton's intentions post-2020, Mattia Binotto was asked if Ferrari would be interested in the Briton should he become available.

"Lewis is certainly an outstanding driver, a fantastic driver," replied the Italian. "Knowing that he's available in 2021 can make us only happy.

"But honestly it's too early for any decision," he continued, "so we are happy with the drivers we've got at the moment and I think certainly at one stage next season we will start discussing and understanding what to do."

Hamilton recently admitted that much will depend on what, team boss, Toto Wolff decides to do. Mercedes is one of several teams still to decide its future beyond 2020, and even if the German team remains in F1, Hamilton has admitted that should the Austrian not be at the helm he would have to consider his own future at the team.

Asked about the Briton's comments, and whether he had sought assurance from him, Wolff told reporters in Abu Dhabi: "Lewis and I have grown close over the last seven years. We ended up in Mercedes at the same time in 2013 and I think we have built up a lot of trust.

"At the same time, the two of us are part of a wider organization where everybody is playing in their relative field of competence.

"I think for him to say that is nice. I'd also like to know where he goes or if he stays in the future. And we are having those discussions about the future and I think it is very important between the two of us, like between many others that have played an important role within that team.

"Can I shed more light? No, for me it was important to finish the season in Abu Dhabi. There are many things to be decided on and we will see over the winter."

