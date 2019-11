Abu Dhabi GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "A decent Friday in terms of running but obviously just a bit outside the top 10, which is not ideal. The field seems to have tightened even more this weekend and the battle to lead the midfield tomorrow will be tough.

"I'm confident we know where to look for those extra tenths and hopefully we can take the necessary steps to qualify close to the top teams."

Lando Norris: "A difficult day. We're not where we want to be in terms of the pace of the car. We do have positives concerning the car but also some weaknesses.

"We just need to work on those then I think we should be looking better for tomorrow. Qualifying is going to be very close as usual, no matter what. We just need to make sure we extract every little bit."

Andrea Stella, Performance Director: "We had a solid Friday with both cars running well, getting through their run plans without any issues. Today's test items included some aerodynamic measurements and tests, in addition to gaining an understanding of the tyres in preparation for the race.

"This weekend the tyres are interesting, as is usually the case when we have the C5 compound. We've gathered good data today that we'll analyse overnight to give us the best chance of ending the season on a high note in what promises to be a very tight qualifying session and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix."