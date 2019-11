Brazil GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "Quite a challenging afternoon for us in the dry. I never felt 100 per cent comfortable in the car. We've got homework to do tonight as we weren't very competitive either on the short or the long runs.

"On the positive side, this morning we were able to do quite a lot of running in the wet. We looked quite competitive and we gathered valuable date in those conditions. I look forward to tomorrow - there's a big margin for improvement."

Lando Norris: "A tricky day with FP1 being wet and it's the first time here for me in those conditions. It took me time to get used to everything compared to the other drivers who have experienced conditions like that here in recent years.

"It's not the easiest track to be on the limit straight away, and it's easy to make a mistake. It's been a day of trying to improve small things, my driving and the set-up. I think the coming days will be dry, so we've got some good learning points for the car and for myself."

Andrea Stella, Performance Director: "The weather today gave us the opportunity to run the cars on Wet, Intermediate and dry tyres. Happily, we had some wet weather tests that we wanted to do before the season ended, so this was an excellent opportunity for us. Also, it's Interlagos, so even though we expect the weekend to be dry, it's good to be ready for anything!

"In the dry this afternoon, as usual the gaps in the midfield were very small. Clearly, we have some work to do and overnight we'll be trying to improve both our qualifying and race preparation."