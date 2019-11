Abu Dhabi GP: Qualifying team notes - Williams

George Russell qualified 19th and Robert Kubica 20th for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The best times for the drivers were, 1:38.717 for George, and 1:39.236 for Robert.

Dave Robson, Senior Race Engineer: Using the information that we gathered yesterday evening, we made some small changes to the cars for qualifying, which enabled us to significantly close the gap to Alfa Romeo in Q1. Overall the pace of the car was as expected but, once again, the team did a good job to get the most out of the car and both drivers put in strong performances.

Our high fuel pace in FP2 was more competitive than our low fuel pace. We don't expect that the changes we made to the car overnight will affect this, and so we go into tomorrow looking to challenge both Haas and Alfa Romeo.

George Russell: It was a good final qualifying session for us. Prior to the weekend, and after yesterday, we were anticipating being a second away from the next car. I think we ended up being three tenths, and a second from Q2. You have to take the small victories and be pleased that we did the maximum with the car. Tomorrow we will do our best, it is our last opportunity until next year.

Robert Kubica: It wasn't an easy session. We had a small issue on the first run, so I lost a bit of confidence and knowledge about the conditions. In the end, I managed a reasonable lap, but it was qualifying as expected and unfortunately the pace is what it is. The race is long, and we have to make sure we do our best. It will be tough, but we will see what happens and try to enjoy tomorrow.