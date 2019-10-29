Wolff dismisses Hamilton to Ferrari talk

As some sections of the media continue to link Lewis Hamilton with a move to Ferrari, Toto Wolff says such speculation has been blown out of all proportion.

While the Maranello outfit might inspire the most passion among fans and has a long history in the sport, a move to Ferrari doesn't guarantee (title) success... just ask Alain Prost, Fernando Alonso or Sebastian Vettel.

And while wearing the prancing horse emblem that once adorned the fighter plane of Count Francesco Baracca might be the dream of many, those drivers seeking true championship glory know that a move to Maranello can prove to be the biggest mistake of one's career.

It worked - five times - for Michael Schumacher, but the German was part of a package that Jean Todt encouraged away from Benetton. Without the likes of Rory Byrne and Ross Brawn it is unlikely that 'Schumi' would have enjoyed anything like the success that he did at Ferrari, as those difficult seasons between 1996 and 1999 bear witness.

Yet still, sections of the media insist on linking Lewis Hamilton with a move to the red team, as if the Briton needed to make the switch in order to prove something.

While there is doubt as to whether Mercedes will continue in F1 after 2020, by which time the German team and its star driver should have secured their seventh titles, it is unlikely that Hamilton would consider Ferrari the best alternative.

"I think that this Ferrari thing has maybe been blown out of proportion," said Toto Wolff, when asked if Mercedes will be able to keep Hamilton away from Ferrari come 2021. "Lewis has a clear opinion where he sees himself in the future and we have always been very loyal to our drivers.

"In 2021 everything is different," he continued, "and the drivers, in the same way as the teams, will be looking at opportunities and their future to evaluate options that are on the table, benchmark the team's performance and at the end of the day the car's performance is what counts the most for the top guys.

"These discussions have slowly but surely started but I don't see this coming to any closure in terms of the 2021 line-up any time soon. That will be going into the next season, in my opinion."