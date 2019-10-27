Mexico GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "It's been a bad and frustrating afternoon for the whole team. After such a strong qualifying yesterday and a great start today, managing to slip into P4, it was very disappointing to go backwards after the first pit-stop.

"The Hard tyre simply ruined our race. We need to analyse in detail what happened and why we had such a poor stint on that compound. Austin is right around the corner so there is no time to lose. We'll keep our heads down and work hard to come back stronger next weekend."

Lando Norris: "I had another really good start, a good first few corners and managed to get ahead of one of the Red Bulls and one of the Mercedes. My first stint was good and we had better pace than the Toro Rossos.

"I think we had a wheel nut cross-threaded at my stop, I'm not too sure, but the team decided to play safe by immediately stopping the car and bring it back to check it. I was running pretty much a lap down and had several blue flags which made the race even more difficult. Some parameters of the car were beyond the limit and we retired to avoid further damage."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "After several good Sundays in a row, unfortunately today didn't go to plan at all. We couldn't continue the good race pace we'd shown over the previous two days, which is something we need to analyse and understand. Therefore, after a strong start, we weren't able to stay in the positions from which we'd started the race and fell out of the points with Carlos, whose pace dropped a lot when fitting the Hard tyre - something we need to investigate.

"On Lando's side, after having a great start as well, we unfortunately had an issue with the wheel nut on one corner at his pit-stop. Our policy is to be completely safe and we stopped the car immediately to check it and fix it, even if this meant his race was over very early. Later, some of the parameters of his car were over the limit, so we decided to retire him to save further damage. Thanks to the entire team, Carlos and Lando, for the hard work this weekend. Let's reset, learn from the issues we were facing today and come back stronger."