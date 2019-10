Mexico GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "It's been a good day for us. The fact that I gave it a go on the Medium tyre in Q2 is a sign that we are on the right path and it just shows the confidence that we have in the car. Without the traffic in sector 3, I would have been close to the cut, but risking Q3 with a second run on the Medium was a bit unnecessary given the pace I knew I had on the Soft.

"Anyway, another final good lap means I start behind the top teams tomorrow and that gives us a good fighting position. We will have to manage the tyres carefully but I'm very happy with today's result. I'm proud of the whole team and of how we keep on pushing. Hopefully tomorrow we can finish it off."

Lando Norris: "I'm pretty happy with the outcome. I struggled this weekend in terms of just not having a great feeling in the car. Finished up P8 and I don't think it could have been much better than that with Carlos in P7.

"The team here in Mexico and the guys back at the factory have done a great job. Now we focus on tomorrow. My aim is for a good start and to have a clean race and try to grab some points."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Another very good qualifying session for Carlos and Lando together with the team maximising the potential of our cars. We continued our good form in Free Practice this morning and carried that momentum through into qualifying.

"Starting P7 and P8 puts us in a very good position tomorrow again to score good points. We are looking forward to another exciting Mexican Grand Prix, which might see some different strategies tomorrow potentially mixing up the order we have seen after qualifying."