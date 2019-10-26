Mexico GP: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It's been a very good weekend so far and we have improved in every session. I enjoy driving here but of course everything needs to be working well together to get a good performance which it was today. I'm very happy to get pole and with the recent form of Ferrari I didn't expect it to be honest but the car was working really well. I have to say a big thank you to the Team because the last three races have been a little more tricky for us but everyone kept pushing hard and never gave up on trying to understand what we could do better. This weekend we really showed that the hard work paid off and we have a very good car. It is very disappointing to be handed a grid penalty for the race and Ferrari will be very quick tomorrow so tyre life will be important but we have a really good race car so it should be a close fight."

Alex Albon: "Qualifying P5 was not great but not bad either. Considering the crash in FP2 yesterday, I'm quite happy and I think it was a good comeback. We didn't have many laps in FP3 so I only really had FP1 to learn the track which meant it was going to be difficult coming into qualifying. I'm obviously happy for the Team and Max to get pole but I left a bit on the table on my side. Max proved the car is better than P5 but I'm there fighting with the guys, I would have just liked to be a bit closer, but let's see what we can do tomorrow. I think it should be a good one and there's a long run into Turn 1 so anything can happen. Max's race pace looked very good yesterday and the car is quick so I'll do some homework tonight and study the data. We saw yesterday that the tyre degradation is really high so let's see how tomorrow unfolds. I think a lot of tyre management will be needed and hopefully we can make up some positions."

Christian Horner: "Max put in a phenomenal performance throughout qualifying. He was quickest in Q1, second quickest in Q2 and quickest in Q3 to achieve his second pole position of the season. It is a great shame that Max has lost pole position and will now start from fourth place on the grid following a penalty for being found to not slow sufficiently following Bottas' incident. For Alex, after losing it in FP2 yesterday and reducing his track time on his first visit here it was a great recovery from him to qualify P5 and very close to Lewis ahead. We have some strong grid positions for tomorrow's Grand Prix and track position is important here because it's very difficult to overtake and follow another car at this circuit. Now let's see what tomorrow brings."

