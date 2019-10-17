Teams agree to Toro Rosso name change

Following an e-vote, the teams have agreed to allow Toro Rosso to change its name to Alpha Tauri from next season.

The change to AlphaTauri is in respect the clothing brand launched in 2016 which was itself named in honour of the AlphaTauri star, a red giant star 65 light-years from the Sun in the constellation of Taurus.

It is the brightest star in the Taurus constellation and generally the fourteenth-brightest star in the night sky.

AlphaTauri launched its first campaign for the Autumn/Winter 2018 season, the collection including parkas, coats, shirts, sweaters, T-shirts, caps and bags. The brand has two flagship stores, one in Graz and one in Salzburg.

Toro Rosso announced the planned name change last month, with approval needed from the FIA and the F1 Commission, which comprises the ten teams, coming in the form of an e-vote.

The name change follows Sauber's change to Alfa Romeo this season, while Racing Point, as a brand new team, didn't count as a name change.