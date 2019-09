Toro Rosso requests permission to change name

Toro Rosso has formally requested permission to change its name to AlphaTauri, a clothing brand launched by Red Bull.

The team entered F1 in 2006, after Red Bull bought Minardi in late 2005.

Originally to be called Squadra Toro Rosso, just weeks later it was announced that the outfit, still based in Minardi's home town of Faenza, would be known as Scuderia Toro Rosso.

The proving ground for much of its sister team's talent, Sebastian Vettel gave Toro Rosso its sole win in 2008 when he won the Italian Grand Prix, while Daniil Kvyat gave the outfit its second podium its second ever podium result when he finished third in German in the summer.

The proposed change to AlphaTauri is in respect the clothing brand launched in 2016 which was itself named in honour of the AlphaTauri star, a red giant star 65 light-years from the Sun in the constellation of Taurus.

It is the brightest star in the Taurus constellation and generally the fourteenth-brightest star in the night sky.

AlphaTauri launched its first campaign for the Autumn/Winter 2018 season, the collection including parkas, coats, shirts, sweaters, T-shirts, caps and bags.

The brand has two flagship stores, one in Graz and one in Salzburg.

The name change requires the approval from the FIA and the F1 Commission, which comprises the ten teams, with voting to be carried out by e-vote.

The name change follows Sauber's change to Alfa Romeo, while Racing Point is a brand new team and doesn't count as a name change.

Of course, identifying Alfa and AlphaTauri will present its own problems for broadcasters.

Check out our Saturday gallery from Sochi, here.