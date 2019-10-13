Site logo

Japan GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
13/10/2019

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Japanese Grand Prix.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Bottas Mercedes US NM US
Vettel Ferrari US NS NM
Hamilton Mercedes US NM US
Albon Red Bull US NM US
Sainz McLaren US NM
Ricciardo Renault NM NS
Leclerc Ferrari US NM NS US
Gasly Toro Rosso US NM
Perez Racing Point NS NM NS
Hulkenberg Renault NS NM
Stroll Racing Point NS NM
Kvyat Toro Rosso NS NM
Norris McLaren US NM UH
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo NM NH NS
Grosjean Haas US NH
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NM NH NS
Magnussen Haas NM NH NS
Russell Williams NM NH
Kubica Williams NM NH NM
Verstappen Red Bull US

