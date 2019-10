FIA to investigate as race declared over too early

Users of the F1 Timing App will be aware that it is hardly the most reliable of apps, and when it declared "race finished" a lap ahead of schedule today, most will have put it down to one of the usual frustrating glitches that will be "passed on to the team".

However, it wasn't the app that was at fault, for the race was officially declared over a lap earlier than it should have been.

Article 43.2 of F1's sporting regulations states that: "Should for any reason the end‐of‐race signal be given before the leading car completes the scheduled number of laps, or the prescribed time has been completed, the race will be deemed to have finished when the leading car last crossed the Line before the signal was given."

All of which was good news for Sergio Perez and Racing Point, the Mexican having crashed at the start of lap 53. However, with the result being declared at the end of lap 52, he retained the position and the 2 points that go with it.

However, it was bad news for Nico Hulkenberg, who had inherited ninth from the Mexican but was subsequently demoted to tenth, while Lance Stroll dropped out of the top ten altogether.

Uncertain as to how the flag was shown early, the FIA is to launch an investigation.

Funny enough, while a chequered flag is still waved, it is a chequered light panel that officially signifies the end of the race.

This system was intrioduced in the wake of the 2018 Canadian Grand Prix, where model, Winnie Harlow waved the flag a lap early.