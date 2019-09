Russian GP: Race team notes - Racing Point

Sergio: "It was a very good race for us today. I'm very pleased with how we maximised the result. I think it's been one of my greatest races that I can remember. We had a good start and great management throughout the stints, knowing when to fight and when to hold back, and that made a huge difference. We were unlucky with the timing of the Safety Car, but we recovered and we took every single opportunity. Since the summer break we've been on it and we've been scoring some important points. We worked hard for it today and we couldn't have done any better."

Lance: "It was a tough race today and to finish just outside the points is really frustrating. I spent a lot of time in traffic and I wasn't really happy with the balance of the car. I struggled to keep the tyres under control throughout and we were sliding the rears a lot - and that cost me at the restart when I got overtaken by Hulkenberg. The car was more competitive this weekend so there are plenty of positives to take away, but we just have to keep it going until the end of the season."

Otmar Szafnauer: "We raced well today, making the most of the race circumstances, and splitting the tyre strategies across the cars. Strong opening laps from Sergio and Lance helped our cause, but the mid-race Safety Car kept the pack close together and allowed some of our competitors to make a second stop for fresher tyres - Hulkenberg, for example. The timing was not ideal for either car, especially Lance. We showed good pace over the final 20 laps with Sergio overtaking Magnussen for seventh place and Lance battling with Norris and Hulkenberg over the final points. It's a shame to miss out on getting both cars in the points, but given how the race unfolded, we welcome the additional six championship points."