The biggest winner and loser of Italian Grand Prix 2019

The recent F1 race held at Monza, Italy brought down the curtain on Formula 1 season's European leg of 2019.

It's no news that the red-bedecked Tifosi would be mighty pleased with the Sunday's result. However, not everyone came out of the Monza circuit with a smiling face. Let's tell you about the biggest winner and losers of the Italian Grand Prix 2019.

Charles Leclerc – The Biggest Winner

Despite the fact that it was Ferrari's home turf, who would have thought that Charles Leclerc will emerge the winner of this race! Charles is far behind the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Daniil Kyvat and Valtteri Bottas, in the betting markets.

However, he will live on as a Ferrari legend after scoring the Monza victory. This win has come after 9 long years when Fernando Alonso had driven the Prancing Horse home in 2010. Charles emerged as the strongest driver throughout the weekend, easily scoring the 21st pole position for Ferrari at the Monza circuit, as well as his 2nd in a row. His performance on the race day was equally impressive, as he robustly defended his position and won his second F1 race back-to-back.

With this win, Charles Leclerc has joined the exclusive club of drivers like Mika Hakkinen, Damon Hill, Nigel Mansell, Lewis Hamilton and Bruce McLaren who too have won their first two Grand Prixs in succession.

Quite crucially, his victory combined with Sebastian Vettel's inability to score, has further strengthened Ferrari's decision of signing him for the future and has pushed him ahead of Vettel in the Drivers' championship race too.

Sebastian Vettel - Loser

With Ferrari fans all celebrating wildly in the pit area after Leclerc brought the Prancing Horse home, the driver in the other car was feeling pits, as he had witnessed yet another Grand Prix he'd like to forget in a jiffy. Many are now questioning if the German is finished as a force in F1? Running at 4th position behind Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel spun pretty wildly, despite not being under any kind of pressure.

Not just that, he tried to re-join the race in a rather irresponsible manner, clipping Lance Stroll, picking a stop-go penalty and damaging his car's front wing in the process. From that point onwards, his chances of scoring any points in this race were practically over. To add salt to the injury, he was lapped by Leclerc and eventually dropped down to 5th position in the Drivers' standings for this F1 season.

On the whole, it proved to be a very poor weekend for Sebastian Vettel as he was out-qualified by Charles Leclerc 7 times straight. It is fairly evident that the pressure is mounting on him, and it is clearly showing in his appearances both on and off the racetrack.