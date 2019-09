Residents express anger at Miami F1 meeting

There were angry scenes at Miami Norland Senior High School on Tuesday evening, when local residents attended a community meeting to discuss plans to host a Formula One race in the grounds of the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.

With local residents and businesses objecting to plans to host a race in downtown Miami, that would have seen cars run down Biscayne Boulevard and pass through Bayfront Park, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross instead switched focus to his own stadium.

As a result, the plan now is to host a race adjacent to the Hard Rock Stadium, and courtesy of a longstanding contract that allows the Dolphins to host any event of their choosing, community approval isn't essential.

However, not wanting to be a 'bad neighbour', the Dolphins hosted a community meeting in order to hear local residents views.

While most of the planned circuit will take place on stadium property, it's understood that a half-mile stretch of Northwest 199th Street would be used, which would need to be closed to traffic and would therefore require a permit.

"When you're talking about an annual economic impact equivalent and greater to that of the Super Bowl every year, I think that is a huge benefit for the community and something we should all work hard for," Marcus Bach-Armas, senior director for legal and government affairs for the Dolphins, told Local 10 News.

Indeed, according to Local 10 News, Dolphins officials are already comparing the Grand Prix to the Super Bowl, though while the stadium can only hold 65,000 for a football game, the proposed track layout could accommodate almost 200,000.

This would bring in an estimated $423m in visitor spending it is claimed.

Since buying the sport in early 2017, Liberty has made no secret of its desire not only to expand the sport globally, but especially in its own (American) back yard, and Miami is one of a number of "destination cities" it is targeting.

However, officials in Miami are not convinced.

"It is not a done deal," insisted Miami-Dade County Commissioner, Barbara Jordan, who hosted the meeting. "I think the negatives outweigh the positives."

"It's very difficult for me to get past the fact that you are talking about a Formula One race in the middle of a bedroom community," added former Miami-Dade County Commissioner, Barbara Ferguson. "That does not make sense to me."

"They don't care, they don't care about us," shouted one angry resident, as others expressed their concern over traffic and noise pollution while expressing doubt that any of the money brought in by the event would filter through to the community itself.