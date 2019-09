Italian GP: Practice team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Senior Race Engineer: The rain and red flags in FP1 made it difficult for everyone. We completed a few laps on each car using the Intermediate tyre, which allowed us to take a first look at some new parts for this event. Everyone was able to get a few laps done in dry but cool conditions at the beginning of FP2 before more rain fell. Towards the end of the session the light rain wasn't a big issue and possibly provided conditions like those which we will see on Sunday afternoon.

Both Robert and George made the most of the variable conditions to begin their preparations for the weekend and both did so without damaging the car. We will analyse the data they collected before finalising the specification for Saturday and the run programme for FP3.

Robert Kubica: Today the weather was the big player and so we did some running in wet and dry conditions. The pace is as expected, Monza is a very high-speed track and we are not the kings there. The car felt the best it has done all year, which is surprising as it is a circuit you normally struggle to get right straight away. However, the Italian fans create a good atmosphere and its nice to be back racing in Monza.

George Russell: Today was quite inconvenient with the weather but every lap on track you learn something. FP1 was quite a constructive session for us as we did some back-to-back comparisons with a low downforce wing versus our standard one. FP2 was quite positive with the long run; I wasn't very pleased with myself in the low fuel run but overall, I think we made the most of a tricky day.