British GP: Qualifying team notes - Racing Point

Sergio: "Not an easy qualifying session and not the result we wanted. The car balance felt okay, but we were missing the ability to put our best sectors together. We felt more competitive yesterday, so we need to understand why we didn't perform as well today. It is frustrating because I want to be fighting in Q3 and we need to be there to score points. We won't give up though, because you never know what can happen in the race. We know our starts are good so getting away well tomorrow will be really important for our final result."

Lance: "The margins were very small today. A tenth would have made the difference and helped me progress to Q2, but we just missed the cut. When you go through the data after the session, you can see where you could have found more time, but the whole grid is so close at the moment. It's a bit frustrating, but I prefer to take a glass-half-full approach because I think we can be stronger in the race. It won't be easy starting so far back, but the long runs yesterday looked competitive and we usually perform better on Sundays."

Otmar Szafnauer: "A tough qualifying session, which leaves us with a big task tomorrow to get up into the points. It's our home race and we will give it everything, but we were missing a tenth or two when it mattered. The long run performance on Friday looked encouraging - as has been the case at the majority of the races this year. We need to try and use that competitive race pace to recover some ground and challenge for some points."