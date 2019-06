Austrian GP: Qualifying team notes - Racing Point

Sergio: "We were very unlucky with traffic today. I didn't get a clean lap and it needed to be perfect here to get through. A few hundredths would have been enough - but unfortunately we didn't make it. I came up behind a Toro Rosso into Turn 3, so I lost a bit of time there. Then there was a lot of traffic at the end of the lap and I got too close to a Williams going into the final two corners. Between those two, we lost the few hundredths we needed. It's disappointing, because we've made some progress with the car at this circuit and we should have a stronger starting position. I think we have the potential to score points, so I hope we can achieve that tomorrow."

Lance: "Q2 wasn't far away today. We just need to find a few tenths and it will make a big difference, but that's the reality of our current situation. I feel more positive about tomorrow because race pace has been one of our strengths this year and we looked more competitive during the long runs in practice. It's going to be a very hot race and tyre management will be especially important. Let's see what we can do with the strategy options to try and bring home some points."

Otmar Szafnauer: "A tough qualifying session at a track where the margins are always very tight. We expect to benefit from some grid penalties for our competitors, which should see both cars move up several positions. The long run simulations on Friday suggest we can match the strong race pace we showed recently and target points with both cars. It's Sundays that count in terms of scoring points and there's plenty to play for tomorrow."