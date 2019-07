British GP: Practice team notes - Racing Point

Sergio: "There's lots of work to do tonight, but it's a promising start and probably one of our most competitive Fridays yet - looking good in both sessions. We need to make sure we can carry today's performance into qualifying. There is more grip out there with the new track surface, which is much smoother, and I think that's helped us so far. We have good information for Sunday because I tried all the tyre compounds and we can now start thinking about the strategy for Sunday."

Lance: "It was a pretty solid Friday for us and the car felt good. The programme went to plan and we completed all the runs. The wind is always a big factor at Silverstone - it felt especially gusty out there today and it was always changing direction. I think there's more to come because I didn't manage to get the cleanest of laps in during the performance run. I'm feeling upbeat so let's see what we can do tomorrow."

Otmar Szafnauer: "A standard Friday with plenty of learning about the car, tyres, and new track surface. We evaluated some small aero parts this morning with measurement devices on the car and then turned our attention to set-up. The new tarmac presented some significant challenges with big track evolution throughout both the sessions. The task now is trying to get the car in the sweet spot for Sunday when the track will have evolved much more. The wind also made for tricky conditions, and a shower from time to time, but that's what you expect at Silverstone."