Austrian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

30/06/2019

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Myworld Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3
Verstappen Red Bull UM NH
Leclerc Ferrari US UH
Bottas Mercedes UM NH
Vettel Ferrari US NH NS
Hamilton Mercedes UM NH
Norris McLaren US NM
Gasly Red Bull US NH
Sainz McLaren NM NH
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo US NH
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo US NH
Perez Racing Point NM NH
Ricciardo Renault NM NS
Hulkenberg Renault NM NH
Stroll Racing Point NM NH
Albon Toro Rosso NM NH
Grosjean Haas NM NH
Kvyat Toro Rosso NM NH
Russell Williams NM NH
Magnussen Haas US NH US
Kubica Williams NM NH

