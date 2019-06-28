Austrian GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "My feeling in the car was good and we looked quite competitive. Of course, you always want to do better but my laps were looking quite good before the crash. I had traffic on my fastest lap so we would be a lot closer than my lap time shows. The car was working well, we still need to find a bit of a compromise between the corners and the straightline speed but we will look at that tonight. It was very gusty and the wind wasn't consistent which caught me out in the middle of the last corner. I lost the rear and hit the barrier pretty hard. Luckily, everything is fixable and it's Friday so we're not running all the race material yet. It's just a shame for the Team as they have a lot on tonight now. It's hard to say where we are in terms of overall performance as Mercedes didn't do their performance laps, so I am of course a bit cautious, but from my feeling the whole car was working well today which is a positive."

Pierre Gasly: "From this morning in FP1, I felt good with the car and I was able to push, so today was positive. I felt a lot more comfortable than in France and I think we have a good direction. There was quite a lot happening in FP2 but we still managed to complete all the tests we wanted to. The conditions are really hot and it's quite windy which makes things tricky, and I think the rising temperatures are the main thing we need to keep on top of looking ahead to Sunday. The kerbs are also proving quite expensive as they're breaking a lot of the cars! We look quite good on the timesheet with third, but we're still four tenths off Ferrari so we need to stay focused and try to find some more pace from our package for tomorrow. Looking at our long runs, they were a bit messy and not that clean, so we will look at that a bit more closely and decide what is the best strategy for Sunday."