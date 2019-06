Austrian GP: Preview - McLaren

Since 1970, the Austrian Grand Prix has had only one home: the Red Bull Ring. However, the track has undergone various name changes during that time – it was originally the Osterreichring, then it became the A1 Ring before adopting it's latest moniker.

It has been re-profiled on several occasions, but the race has always been staged at this racetrack in the heart of the Styrian mountains. There are a couple of unique features to the event. First, the track is situated at 700m, making it the first high-altitude challenge of the season; second, it is the shortest lap of the year in terms of time, with pole position expected to get close to 60s this year.

Carlos Sainz: "We go to Austria with good momentum following a strong performance in France. We were the fourth fastest car out there the whole weekend and my ambition is to keep getting closer to the cars ahead while keeping the other midfield teams behind. It's not easy, but we're working in the right direction and we still need to keep pushing at every race.

"On Sunday afternoon, after the race debrief, our focus immediately switched to maximising our package for what can be a challenging circuit in Austria. This is the first back-to-back of the season and I can't wait to race again."

Lando Norris: "I'm looking forward to experiencing the Austrian circuit in an F1 car for the first time. I had a good result there in F2 last year. We showed that we had good pace in France and I did everything I could, but it ended up being out of my control. I'm pleased to have scored points anyway.

"We know that we've got to keep on working hard to stay ahead of the rest of the midfield. Austria is a fun and quick circuit and I'm looking forward to going racing again."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "We head to the Alps aiming to replicate the strong weekend we had in France. The team executed last weekend well, but, as always, we must not get complacent heading into the next race. Reliability remains an important focus for the team and the points at stake can make all the difference in the battle for the championship.

"There's a really positive atmosphere within the team and among the fans which is motivating us to push harder and harder at each race weekend. The commitment and performance shown by our drivers is encouraging everyone back at the factory to give it their all and provide Carlos and Lando with the best possible car.

"Austria is a unique track and the first high-altitude circuit of the calendar. These characteristics pose a new set of challenges that we haven't faced yet with the MCL34, however we're prepared to meet them head-on and look forward to an exciting weekend of racing."

Race laps: 71

Circuit length: 4.326km/2.688 miles

Total race distance: 306.452km/190.420 miles

Distance to Turn One: 185m/0.115 miles

Number of corners: 10 (seven right, three left)