Sirotkin joins McLaren as reserve driver

Former Williams driver and Renault reserve, Sergey Sirotkin has joined McLaren as reserve driver.

In a curious move, this morning McLaren announced that it and Renault have reached an agreement for the Woking team to have access to the French outfit's reserve driver Sergey Sirotkin should Carlos Sainz or Lando Norris be unable to complete a full race weekend. As a result, Sirotkin will be present at every race for the remainder of the season, thereby ensuring that both parties have a reserve driver present at every race.

"This is an expedient solution for McLaren in 2019," said Andreas Seidl, the Woking outfit's team principal. "Sergey is a known quantity, has the necessary superlicence points and is formally aligned to our engine provider, Renault, so he is the obvious candidate."

"McLaren is a legendary team and I'm happy to have this opportunity to work with them, join their history, see from the inside how the team and drivers work," said Sirotkin. "I also thank SMP Racing and Renault for their support."