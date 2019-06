Canada GP: Qualifying team notes - Renault

Renault F1 Team will start on the second row on the grid for tomorrow's Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix with Daniel Ricciardo qualifying a superb fourth at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal on Saturday.

It's the first time since Japan 2010 that Renault has started on the second row of the grid.

Nico Hulkenberg also qualified well inside the top ten as he lines up in seventh for tomorrow's 50th Canadian Grand Prix.

Both drivers comfortably made their way through Q1 and Q2 with just 0.117secs and 0.021secs the difference between the pair throughout the two preliminary sessions.

All four Renault-powered cars reached Q3 with McLaren's Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz eighth and ninth, respectively.

Nico Hulkenberg: "I can't be too unhappy about that as my lap wasn't bad, but I maybe left a tenth on the table. It's my best qualifying of the season and we're in a good position for tomorrow. Daniel pulled out a great lap and the overall team result today is excellent. The team has worked really hard - especially on the power unit - which has made a big step from last year. We, quite clearly, confirmed that progress today. Our race pace has looked good recently, so hopefully a strong result is on the cards tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I never thought I'd be so happy for a fourth place in qualifying; it feels like a pole position! It was so cool when they told me over the radio I was fourth. I'm really happy for the team today. This track is fun, I've always enjoyed it here. We seemed quick from the start of the day. Even yesterday we were fast, but we made further improvements and managed to put it all together for qualifying. We'll see about tomorrow, the start could be interesting. For now, we'll enjoy this moment as a fourth in qualifying is huge for us."

Alan Permane, Sporting Director: "We can be very happy with today's qualifying result. We've been targeting a smooth weekend and that's half the work done now. It's a great qualifying result and a great effort from both drivers. We'll do our best tomorrow but we have to be realistic with who we have behind us on the grid. We'll do our best, not get ahead of ourselves, and target a sensible race. We have a great opportunity to have a big points haul."