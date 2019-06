Brawn relishing Hamilton's involvement in F1's future

Having attended the recent meeting of the team bosses, the FIA and Formula One Management, Lewis Hamilton has said that he plans attending further meetings as part of his drive to have the drivers have more say in the shaping of the sport as it moves forward.

Ross Brawn, who is currently working on overhauling the sport for 2021, welcomes the world champion's involvement.

"I'm happy Lewis has confirmed his willingness to make his own contribution in the coming months, and we can't wait to work with him," said Brawn, "particularly in each of the three meetings now scheduled.

"We know well that Formula 1 needs to make an important change in direction if it wants to maintain its position as one of the most followed sporting spectacles in the world," he continued. "All of the key stakeholders, ourselves, the FIA and the teams, agree on the objectives and there is broad agreement on the major principles, such as the introduction of a budget cap and a fairer distribution of the revenue, while on the technical aspects we, and the FIA, have worked together with engineers from all the teams.

"It will be great to have an input directly from the drivers," he added.

Pitpass has long argued that the drivers, those charged with actually driving the cars and thereby at the very core of the sport, should have more say. However, Brawn disagrees with Hamilton's claim that the drivers were excluded from the processes.

"The door for drivers has always been open and it's a pity that so often in the past this opportunity has not been taken by all the parties, and it is great to see this new initiative," he said.

"To sum up, Lewis, we are delighted with yours and all of the drivers' contributions."