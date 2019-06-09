Site logo

Canada GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

09/06/2019

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3
Hamilton Mercedes UM NH
Vettel Ferrari UM UH
Leclerc Ferrari UM UH
Bottas Mercedes UM NH US
Verstappen Red Bull NH UM
Ricciardo Renault US NH
Hulkenberg Renault US NH
Gasly Red Bull US NH
Stroll Racing Point NH NM
Kvyat Toro Rosso NM NH
Sainz McLaren US NH
Perez Racing Point NM NH
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NH NM
Grosjean Haas NM NH
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo UM NH NS
Russell Williams NM NH
Magnussen Haas NH NM
Kubica Williams NM NH NH
Albon Toro Rosso NM NH
Norris McLaren US

