Vettel wins - and loses - Canadian Grand Prix

Even if it means a return to 'the finger' and that annoying 'ringtone' celebration, it would be good to see Sebastian Vettel convert yesterday's pole into victory today.

That isn't an outright show of bias mind you, rather the desire to see somebody - other than another Mercedes driver - challenge Lewis Hamilton.

Of course, Seb did exactly that twelve months ago, but then came that second half of the season rollercoaster, the ghost train ride that must still give him nightmares.

Then again, haven't we been told all week that this race is Ferrari's to lose, that it is one of the few circuits on which the SF90 should have the advantage?

Of course, as we saw in Q3, Hamilton ignores such headlines, and never surrenders without a fight, which is why this could be the classic confrontation we have dreamed of all year.

Indeed, courtesy of the 'Q3 from Hell', Valtteri Bottas starts from sixth, leaving the world champion to battle the Ferrari pair, who are likely to be battling each other.

And then there's Daniel Ricciardo, who, having put teammate Nico Hulkenberg to bed in terms of qualifying - the Australian currently winning that particular fight 6-1, has now given Renault its best qualifying result since 2010.

On an afternoon of 'fingers crossed' moments, let's hope the ever-popular Aussie can give us all something to smile about. We're not expecting a Shoey on the podium, but a decent points haul would be good.

Of course, it won't be easy, for Ricciardo starts just ahead of Gasly and Bottas, with former teammate Verstappen just another couple of rows behind.

We could wax lyrical over the various mouth-watering prospects on offer this afternoon, but they could all come to nought if fears of tyre degradation prove correct.

We have already witnessed high tyre deg this weekend, this at a time teams are already considering calling on Pirelli to revert to the 2018-spec tyres with a thicker tread, and with increased temperatures this afternoon this could become even more of a problem.

The fastest strategy is going to be a one-stopper, but there are different ways that this could be approached. Theoretically, the quickest way is to start on the mediums and then switch to the hards after 35-40 laps. With Vettel, Leclerc, Hamilton and Bottas starting on the mediums, it's likely that we'll see this approach carried out by quite a few drivers.

The alternative strategy - though a bit slower - is to start on the softs and then go to the hards after five to eight laps: which obviously commits to an early pit stop and has led to claims of queues in the pitlane.

The anticipated warm conditions may force drivers to limit their running on the softs or even stop twice, but a two-stopper is definitely slowest on paper. The optimal two-stopper would be to start on the softs, switch to mediums after five laps for 32 laps, before running on another set of mediums to the end.

While in no way wanting to emulate the hyperbole of the broadcasters who insist every two weeks that this is THE race, that this is when the tables will turn, we do feel that something is in the air.

The mixed messages from Ferrari in recent weeks have been puzzling, and Mattia Binotto's claim that there was no immediate fix to the SF90s issues not only sounded too much like Toto Wolff's traditional underdog BS, it didn't fit in with the Maranello outfit's traditional 'Politburo' approach. Historically, the team has adopted the 'Comical Ali' approach to its issues, as opposed to holding its hands up and admitting "we're ******!"

Meanwhile, two hours before the start of the race, Mercedes reveals that it "discovered a hydraulic leak on Lewis' car late yesterday afternoon". "We have diagnosed the source and are now putting the car back together ready for the race," the German team adds.

Let's not forget that Mercedes is running its new engine this weekend, the same new engine that failed in Lance Stroll's car on Saturday morning.

While Carlos Sainz was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Alexander Albon, which means the Spaniard starts 12th, Kevin Magnussen will start from the pitlane after Haas elected to change his chassis following his Q2 crash yesterday.

An hour before the race, as many as 15 mechanics are working on Hamilton's car, including members of Bottas' crew, and while there is a clear sense of urgency, there is no sign of panic. German efficiency one might say, even though most of the guys are British.

Back from the drivers' parade, Hamilton surveys the scene in his garage, his poker face giving nothing away.

Of course, while we have considered the question mark concerning tyres there is also one other issue that could play a deciding factor today, strategy, and in particular Ferrari's.

The Italian team has a positive talent for shooting itself in the foot, and it remains to be seen whether it has learn from past mistakes, its complete and utter shambles in terms of Leclerc's qualifying in Monaco being a typical, and worryingly recent, example.

In the moments before half-past, as if by magic, Hamilton's W10 is fully assembled and the mechanics back in position as the Briton climbs in.

The pitlane opens and one by one the drivers head out. The air temperature is 28.3 degrees C, while the track temperature is 51.7 degrees.

"RPM's getting high," says Hamilton on one of his install laps, and as the car arrives on the grid his mechanics swarm over it.

"We're just bleeding the brakes at the moment," says Andy Shovlin, "the data showed the brake pedal was a bit soft."

We've seen a number of safety cars here over the years, and it goes without saying that at the end of the short run to the first corner, the tight, twisty complex that follows positively invites incident.

Ricciardo, Gasly, Hulkenberg and Norris are all on softs, Verstappen, Giovinazzi, Stroll and Magnussen on hards, the rest on mediums.

As the field heads off on the parade lap, Hamilton is slow getting away. The Briton reveals that the anti-stall kicked in. In the garage, Toto Wolff looks concerned.

"You don't have a problem," Hamilton is assured as he takes his place on the grid.

They're away! Great starts from Vettel and Hamilton, and as they head into Turn 1 the German has the advantage, while Hamilton has the inside in Turn 2 and thereby holds off a charging Leclerc. A slight wobble from Ricciardo in that first complex but he holds position.

Further back, Albon is the meat in a Perez and Giovinazzi sandwich, the Thai driver an innocent victim as he is hit by the Mexican.

Norris and Verstappen battle for eighth, the Red Bull driver passes the Briton on the approach to the hairpin, but the McLaren driver subsequently retakes the place heading into the final chicane

At the end of lap 1, it's: Vettel, Hamilton, Leclerc, Ricciardo, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Norris, Verstappen and Kvyat. Albon pits for a new front wing, rejoining in last on the hards.

Hulkenberg reports a warning red light on his dash, not knowing what it is.

As Verstappen continues to shadow Norris, Sainz pits and rejoins in 19th on the hards.

After 4 laps Vettel leads Hamilton by 2.2s as Sainz is told that his early stop was due to having picked up debris.

"This is really good," Norris is told, "keep it up." The Red Bull catches the McLaren at the hairpin, but the papaya car has better traction at the exit. However, with the aid of DRS Verstappen sweeps by on the run to the final chicane.

Raikkonen pits at the end of lap 6.

Having passed Norris, Verstappen sets off after Bottas and Gasly, who conveniently pits.