Gasly rubbishes "bullshit" speculation

Pierre Gasly has hit out at media claims that Nico Hulkenberg was being lined up for his seat at Red Bull.

While the Frenchman hasn't had the impact at Red Bull many had expected, a situation not helped by the fact that Max Verstappen continues to raise his own game, there were raised eyebrows post-Monaco following claims in some sections of the media that Nico Hulkenberg was being lined up to replace the Frenchman.

Speaking in Montreal today, both drivers dismissed the claims, the German insisting that while the story had been "made up" it had been good for his ego.

Gasly, on the other hand, was a little more forthright.

"Honestly I don't want to waste any time with this kind of bullshit," said the Frenchman. "I have more important things to take care of, like my job, my family, my friends.

"For me bullshit like this is just bad journalism," he added. "I don't want to comment any more about this."

In the wake of the media claims, Helmut Marko contacted Gasly to assure the Frenchman that there was no foundation to them.

Asked about his relationship with the Austrian, the Frenchman said: "It's been good. It's been really supportive and he sees and he knows everything that happens inside the team. I think it has been really good so far.

"I still feel I'm far from getting the full potential of myself at the moment," he admitted. "There are still things I'm not feeling fully comfortable with. But from race to race I can see and I can feel things are getting better."