Verstappen: F1 can't match football for drama

Just one night after Liverpool produced the comeback of all comebacks to beat Barcelona and thereby reach the final of the Champions League, north London's pride and joy, the mighty Tottenham Hotspur came back from being 2-0 down to beat Ajax and set-up a final that will be an all-English affair.

While Sebastian Vettel knows his F1 history and could doubtless reel off a number of such shocks in F1, Max Verstappen doesn't believe such comebacks are possible in F1.

Asked if F1 could ever be as dramatic, the Red Bull driver replied: "You can't... it's basically like being three laps down and the guy suddenly wins the race," a comment that may well inspire the Williams duo on Sunday.

"It's just a different sport," he continued, "different things can happen, the emotion as well. It's like that one game is decisive for the rest of the championship. It's different. We are doing 21 rounds, so, I don't know."

Funny enough, only a couple of years ago, many in F1 were using the example of Leicester City who, against all odds, won the Premiership, having basically put together a whole season of surprise results.

Though a PSV Eindhoven fan, Verstappen admits to having a number of friends who support Ajax, and consequently he sympathises with them following a match the Dutch club appeared to have wrapped up.

"I'm a PSV fan, but I would have liked Ajax to win," he said. "I'm not crying like some of my friends. Some of my friends were very emotional after the game. One didn't reply for an hour when I said bad luck, and then he came back to me saying he didn't feel too well.

"I'm not that devastated, but of course it would have been great for Ajax to be in the final.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, a well-documented Gooner, said he hopes to attend the final, where he'll probably cheer on Liverpool.

"Honesty, I don't like either," he told reporters. "I'm an Arsenal supporter so... maybe Liverpool, maybe Liverpool.

"Tottenham and Arsenal... since I was a kid, Tottenham has always been a team that I have struggled with. The games were incredible up until now, so I am going to try and get to the final."

COYS!