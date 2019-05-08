Marko still blaming Renault

Speaking in Azerbaijan, Renault's Cyril Abiteboul suggested that Red Bull has never given the French manufacturer proper credit for the pair's joint success, only, like a spiteful former partner, appearing to point out the bad times.

Ahead of the fifth round of the season, as Red Bull attempts to get on top of the aero issues which have prevented it being more of a threat to Mercedes and Ferrari, motorsport consultant to the Austrian team, Helmut Marko, claims the problem is down to - yep, you've guessed - Renault.

"Until now, the lack of downforce has been our problem," he tells Auto Bild. "The design of the car was due to the lack of engine performance of our former engine partner, so we had to design for efficiency.

"We have lost time in the corners," he adds, "but Honda has significantly improved their performance and we can now react."

Like its rivals, Red Bull will be introducing updates this weekend, and it is hoped that these will allow Max Verstappen, in particular, the opportunity to challenge the leaders, Marko insisting that the Dutch youngster is the most consistent driver thus far this season.

"Hamilton, Bottas, Vettel and Leclerc have all had their ups and downs," he says. "Only Max has been flawless so far and has always made the most of the car. Max has even done more than the real potential of the car.

"He is completely ready for the title... in Barcelona we have to prove that we are too."