F1 reveals details of Chicago F1 festival

Formula 1 has announced that the Emirates F1 Chicago Festival will be hosted in the grounds of Soldier Field on Saturday 8 June.

The Emirates F1 Chicago Festival is a free event, which will, according to the official prerss release, "allow fans to immerse themselves in the world of F1, bringing the Grand Prix atmosphere to the heart of the city".

As well as driver appearances and a live driving exhibition on Museum Campus Drive, "attendees will experience all that F1 has to offer, including the roar of engines, the smell of rubber and the electric atmosphere as the cars tear past".

During the festival, which takes place on the weekend of the Canadian Grand Prix, fans can enjoy coverage of the Grand Prix qualifying broadcast in real time, alongside sponsor activities, while in the evening fans will be able to enjoy appearances by local celebrities and a performance from headlining act Judah & the Lion.

In the weeks leading up to the festival, an F1 car donning a unique Chicago-themed wrap will tour the city making stops at iconic locations to be announced, including Wrigley Field's Gallagher Way, giving locals the opportunity to see the high-tech innovation of an F1 car up-close and personal.

After its stop in Chicago, the F1 Festival will make its way to Los Angeles and end the 2019 tour in Brazil.

"Following the huge success of the Shanghai festival, we are excited to be heading to Chicago," said Sean Bratches, Managing Director of Commercial Operations, Formula 1, "a city known to hold the most enthusiastic of sports fans.

"We are looking forward to taking F1 to the US and immersing fans in the race day atmosphere and showing the Windy City all that F1 has to offer."

"Emirates takes pride in its support of global sports that connect people to what they love," added Boutros Boutros, Divisional Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand for Emirates. "We are delighted to give fans an unforgettable experience and connection to Formula 1 with the Emirates F1 Festival in Chicago, a city which we have been serving since 2014."