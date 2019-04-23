Ferrari to introduce first updates this weekend

Whatever way you look at it, after three rounds of the 2019 season, Ferrari is 57 points adrift of Mercedes, which has scored 1-2s in all three events.

Other than team orders and questionable strategy, in Bahrain it was clear that reliability is also an issue for the Italian team which had come out of pre-season testing looking so strong.

Ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, team boss Mattia Binotto has confirmed that the first updates for the SF90 will be introduced.

"We are bringing a few updates to Baku, as the first step in the development of the SF90," he said.

"Coming off the back of three races that definitely didn't go the way we wanted, this is another important moment for us," he admitted. "We have prepared for it very well, analysing all the data we have acquired up until now, looking at areas where we can improve and working on adapting the car's set-up and the power unit management to the characteristics of the track.

"Baku features a very long straight, which places special demands on the engine, both the internal combustion part as well as the hybrid elements," he adds. "It's relatively easy to overtake on this track, partly due to the DRS, especially this year as it has a greater effect than in the past. The track surface is very smooth, which means tyre wear is generally low, but as the tyres therefore generate less energy, it can be difficult to get them in the right working temperature range.

"We know from past experience that there's a high probability of the Safety Car appearing on track in Baku and therefore it's an important aspect to consider when looking at the race strategy."