New control electronics for Ferrari pair

While there were various supposed causes of Charles Leclerc's heartbreak in Bahrain, Ferrari subsequently admitted that it was due to a short circuit within an injection system control unit, team boss Mattia Binotto admitting the problem "had never been seen before on the component in question".

While the Italian team opted not to change Leclerc's engine, which he used to good effect in opening practice this morning, it has issued both its drivers with new control electronics systems in reaction to the Bahrain issue.

It is understood that new systems have been given to customer teams Haas and Alfa Romeo, but so far only the American team has opted to use them.

The change is without penalty as it is only the need for further changes that would incur the relevant grid penalty.

The news follows the confirmation that Renault has introduced a new-spec MGU-K for its four drivers.