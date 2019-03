Head's presence will lift Williams says Russell

In much the same way that F1 bosses are beginning to realise that sometimes a dictatorial approach is best, so too Williams knows that it is time to get serious if it is to stop its current slide into oblivion.

As the Bahrain GP weekend got underway, the Grove outfit revealed that team co-founder, Patrick Head, is to return to assist it in a consultancy role.

There from the out-set, Head's approach is exactly what is needed to kick a team that has clearly lost its way back into shape.

"I think it will be great," George Russell told reporters, the youngster's much anticipated debut season looking to be a nightmare should things continue as they are.

"He's only coming in as a support role, it's nothing full time," he added, "but with his presence he's a very strong character with a lot of personality and maybe what we need a the moment. With all his experience and history he has at Williams, just having him around will lift everybody."

If 2018 was bad, this season is looking to be even worse, the team missing the first couple of days of pre-season testing because the car wasn't ready, and then, when it hit that track, proving to be woefully off the pace.

While Russell has revealed that an unspecified fundamental issue with the car will take months to fix, a lack of spare parts means the drivers have to be extra cautious even though they are already over a second behind the slowest of the midfield runners.

"Patrick is a fantastic engineer and his success speaks for itself," says Russell. "He's not looking for anything full time, he's been there and done that. He's part of Williams and will help where needed. Like I said, will be great to have him around."

