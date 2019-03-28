While Williams' drivers are forced to avoid the kerbs due to a lack of spare parts for the FW42, Daniel Ricciardo gets a new chassis following his start-line excursion in Melbourne.

As he battled with Sergio Perez at the start of the season opener, the Australian ran wide and on to the grass, subsequently running over a gutter that caused extensive damage to the Renault. Pitting for a new front wing at the end of the first lap, the Australian was subsequently retired due to other bodywork damage incurred in the incident.

Talking to reporters in Bahrain, Ricciardo revealed that opting not to take any unnecessary chances the French team has given him a new chassis this weekend.

"They don't know 100% if that was it, but that is the assumption," he said, when asked the reason for the change. "But to play it safe we are changing chassis.

"Other than that it is a pretty chilled weekend," he grinned, "pretty relaxed, it is nice to just do what we've got to do.

"After Melbourne I was disappointed that the weekend didn't go well," he admitted, "but part of me was relieved that it was over.

"I was more disappointed for the fans," he continued. "I do it for me first and foremost, but I saw so many Renault T-shirts and hats… So, first of all I was bummed for myself. Once it was settled, I was happy that it was over in a way but I was like I feel for them.

"Whether I finished twelfth or eighth or whatever, at least I was in the race and in some battles and giving them some track time. I had an appearance on the Monday afternoon and by then I was joking and laughing.

"I can get over it pretty quickly, knowing that it is so early in the season, for me and also for the team, for the morale, I'm not coming here to Bahrain with my head still down from Melbourne. That is not healthy, not good for anyone."