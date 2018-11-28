Site logo

Test Times: Abu Dhabi 28-11

28/11/2018

Today's times from the Yas Marina Circuit, the second, and final, day of the Pirelli tyre test.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Leclerc Ferrari 133 1:36.450 128.971 mph
Gasly Red Bull 128 1:37.916 1.466
Stroll Force India 122 1:38.044 1.594
Bottas Mercedes 143 1:38.448 1.998
Sainz McLaren 147 1:38.547 2.097
Markelov Renault 129 1:38.590 2.140
Russell Williams 36 1:38.836 2.386
Kvyat Toro Rosso 155 1:38.862 2.412
Deletraz Haas 115 1:39.069 2.619
Kubica Williams 56 1:40.265 3.815
Giovinazzi Sauber 125 1:40.435 3.985

