Fernando Alonso quits F1

McLaren has confirmed that two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will not race in Formula 1 in 2019.

Alonso, who turned 37 in July, is currently competing in his 17th F1 season, his fifth with McLaren, and has amassed 32 wins, 22 pole positions and 97 podiums to date.

Beyond his two titles – in 2005 he became the then-youngest world champion in F1 history – Fernando has been championship runner-up three times.

"After 17 wonderful years in this amazing sport, it's time for me to make a change and move on," said the Spaniard. "I have enjoyed every single minute of those incredible seasons and I cannot thank enough the people who have contributed to make them all so special.

"There are still several grands prix to go this season, and I will take part in them with more commitment and passion than ever.

"Let's see what the future brings; new exciting challenges are around the corner. I'm having one of the happiest times ever in my life but I need to go on exploring new adventures.

"I want to thank everyone at McLaren. My heart is with the team forever. I know they will come back stronger and better in the future and it could be the right moment for me to be back in the series; that would make me really happy. I have built so many great relationships with many fantastic people at McLaren, and they have given me the opportunity to broaden my horizons and race in other categories. I feel I am a more complete driver now than ever.

"I made this decision some months ago and it was a firm one. Nevertheless, I would like to sincerely thank Chase Carey and Liberty Media for the efforts made to change my mind and everyone who has contacted me during this time.

"Finally, I would also like to thank my former teams, team-mates, competitors, colleagues, partners, journalists and everyone I have worked with in my F1 career. And, especially, my fans all over the world. I am quite sure our paths will cross again in the future."

"Fernando is not only an outstanding ambassador for McLaren but also for Formula 1," added Zak Brown. "His 17 years in the sport, as arguably the pre-eminent driver of his generation and undoubtedly an F1 great, have added another layer to Formula 1's rich history.

"There is a time for everyone to make a change and Fernando has decided the end of this season to be his. We respect his decision, even if we believe he is in the finest form of his career. Our open dialogue with Fernando has meant we could plan for this eventuality.

"While evaluating his future during the past months, Fernando's competitiveness has been undimmed. He has continued to perform at the highest level throughout, as we know he will do in the remaining nine races of this year's championship.

"I know that the entire team joins me in paying tribute to Fernando's enormous contribution to McLaren; he is a legend both for the championship and for the team. Fernando is an important part of our story and will join an illustrious line of McLaren drivers. On behalf of Shaikh Mohammed, Mansour and our entire board, we wish Fernando every success in the future."

On Saturday, Alonso tweeted a cryptic message indicating that an announcement of some sort would be made today. Interestingly, yesterday, the official IndyCar site ran a brief story mentioning the tweet, along with a number of messages from fans hoping to see the Spaniard jump ship from F1 and reminding readers that victory in the Indy 500 is all that's preventing the Spaniard from emulating Graham Hill in achieving motor sport's Triple Crown.

While Alonso may well head to IndyCar next season, it remains to be seen who will replace him at McLaren, with Lando Norris expected by many to be making the step up to F1.