Official: Ricciardo to partner Hulkenberg at Renault

Renault has confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo will join the team from the 2019 season, teaming up with Nico Hulkenberg.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ricciardo, who hails from Perth, Australia, joins Renault for the next two seasons.

He has secured seven Grands Prix wins and stepped onto the podium 29 times. He is already very familiar with the Renault family, having driven in Renault junior series between 2007 and 2011 and has been powered by Renault engines in F1 since 2014.

"It was probably one of the most difficult decisions to take in my career so far," admits Ricciardo. "But I thought that it was time for me to take on a fresh and new challenge.

"I realise that there is a lot ahead in order to allow Renault to reach their target of competing at the highest level but I have been impressed by their progression in only two years, and I know that each time Renault has been in the sport they eventually won. I hope to be able to help them in this journey and contribute on and off track."

"Renault decided to come back to Formula One to fight for World Championships," said Jerome Stoll, President, Renault Sport Racing. "Signing Daniel Ricciardo is a unique opportunity for the Groupe Renault towards this objective that could not be missed. We welcome Daniel's arrival to our team, still in the making, but more motivated than ever."

"Daniel's signing underscores our determination to accelerate our progress towards the forefront of the sport," added Cyril Abiteboul. "It is also a recognition of the work accomplished over the past two and a half seasons. Daniel's undoubted talent and charisma are a huge bonus and statement for the team. We will have to repay his faith in us by delivering the best car possible. We welcome him to our growing team in 2019 with a great deal of pride, but also humility."