Bell takes on 'advisor' role at Renault

Renault Sport Racing has announced that Bob Bell will become Renault Sport Racing Technical Advisor.

In an evolution of his current role, and in addition to participating in strategic projects to support the team's long-term growth and development, Bell will take responsibility for developing technical collaborations with third parties to explore specific expertise and technologies that can contribute to the team's overall performance.

Currently Chief Technical Officer, Bell played an instrumental role in the plan for Renault to return to Formula One as a factory team and establishing the team's technical structure. However, after 36 years in Formula 1, he has understandably expressed a desire to move away from front-line action while exploring other interests outside the sport. He will fulfil his new role on a part time basis.

Bell will take on this strategic, transversal role, reporting directly to managing director Cyril Abiteboul. Bob will not be replaced in the position of F1 Chief Technical Officer now a fully functional and agile collaboration between Viry and Enstone has been implemented.

"In just two and a half years he has helped to make Renault Sport a genuine and respected points scorer," said Abiteboul. "He's also a massive part of the heart and soul of the team and a real motivator for everyone to draw together and get the best from themselves and each other.



"Under this planned transition within the team's executive management, Bob will now look closely at how to work with our partners but also the different stakeholders of Formula 1, and of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, to ensure we continue to move even further up the grid."