Austrian GP: Practice team notes - Ferrari

The rain never came, except for a few harmless drops and the two SF71Hs in the hands of Seb and Kimi managed to have a good run through both Friday sessions. All the three available compounds were tried out, and although the last attempt at a fast lap was cut short for Seb by a red flag caused by Gasly's Toro Rosso, the two Scuderia Ferrari drivers managed to cover a fair distance also in race trim.

Sebastian Vettel: We can always improve, but today I'm happy. The car was pretty good, so we'll see what we can do tomorrow. On this track it is true that the kerbs can be "aggressive" somehow, but today we didn't have any issues and hopefully we won't have problems tomorrow and in the race. We did a lot of laps, which is good, and usually on Saturday we can make a good step forward, so we should be well prepared for tomorrow and for Sunday.

Kimi Raikkonen: It was a normal Friday session. Obviously, we have some work to do to find the right set-up for tomorrow, like at any other race. It's hard to judge our performance compared to other teams, because we don't know what the other were doing, but in general it was not too bad. Tomorrow we'll see where we are.

Check out our Friday gallery from Spielberg, here.