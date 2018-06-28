Hamilton buoyed by "significant" aero upgrade

Having retaken the title lead in France, Lewis Hamilton hopes that a "significant" aero upgrade this weekend will pay further dividends.

While the full package has yet to be revealed it is thought the upgrade - which comes just a week after the engine upgrade that powered Lewis Hamilton to pole and victory and teammate Valtteri Bottas to fastest lap in France - includes significant changes to the sidepods, rear wing and mirror supports.

"I know they have been working hard," Hamilton told reporters. "I hope it's a significant difference this weekend and I hope that it helps us.

"I'm excited," he continued, "because when you bolt something to the car, we haven't really bolted anything to the car this year. It's one of the first real serious upgrades.

"It's great when you get out there because you feel those couple of points straight away, in a certain corner, you feel those improvements so I'm looking forward to experiencing it tomorrow and will try and figure out where those improvements are on the circuit."

"Of course we'll have to find out, but it's a decent upgrade that was very much needed like any small gain this year and I'm looking forward to trying it out," added teammate Valtteri Bottas.

"Even last week, with the engine, it was positive but now between Ferrari and us the margins are very, very small. In the past few years Mercedes had really good engines but now even small gains are important."