Ultrasofts for French Grand Prix

Pirelli has revealed the tyre compounds to be used in the French Grand Prix in late June, the first of three races which form the sport's first ever triple-header.

As in Australia and Azerbaijan, the ultrasoft will be used along with the supersoft and soft, Pirelli avoiding missing a step as witnessed in China and which added to much of the uncertainty in terms of strategy.

One set of supersofts and one set of softs must be available for the race and one of them must be used at some point in the race, while the ultrasoft is the assigned tyre for Q3 in qualifying.

The event at Paul Ricard marks the return of F1 to France for the first time since 2008, and the first time the Le Castellet track has hosted the Grand Prix since 1990.

Confirmed Tyre Compounds