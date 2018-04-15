Site logo

Chinese GP: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
15/04/2018

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Ricciardo Red Bull 55 1:35.785 127.304 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 50 1:36.206 0.421
3 Raikkonen Ferrari 48 1:36.456 0.671
4 Hamilton Mercedes 20 1:36.878 1.093
5 Hulkenberg Renault 56 1:36.881 1.096
6 Bottas Mercedes 50 1:36.987 1.202
7 Alonso McLaren 56 1:37.234 1.449
8 Grosjean Haas 51 1:37.410 1.625
9 Vettel Ferrari 24 1:37.479 1.694
10 Perez Force India 54 1:37.673 1.888
11 Sainz Renault 54 1:37.754 1.969
12 Ocon Force India 47 1:37.985 2.200
13 Vandoorne McLaren 54 1:38.137 2.352
14 Magnussen Haas 54 1:38.152 2.367
15 Gasly Toro Rosso 54 1:38.367 2.582
16 Ericsson Sauber 52 1:38.386 2.601
17 Stroll Williams 54 1:38.500 2.715
18 Sirotkin Williams 47 1:38.624 2.839
19 Leclerc Sauber 23 1:38.808 3.023
20 Hartley Toro Rosso 50 1:39.376 3.591

Check out our Sunday gallery from Shanghai, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2018. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  terms  |  privacy & security  |  rss