Chinese GP: Result

NEWS STORY
15/04/2018

Full result of the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Ricciardo Red Bull 56 1hr 35:36.380
2 Bottas Mercedes 56 + 0:08.894
3 Raikkonen Ferrari 56 + 0:09.637
4 Hamilton Mercedes 56 + 0:16.985
5 Verstappen Red Bull 56 + 0:20.436
6 Hulkenberg Renault 56 + 0:21.052
7 Alonso McLaren 56 + 0:30.639
8 Vettel Ferrari 56 + 0:35.286
9 Sainz Renault 56 + 0:35.763
10 Magnussen Haas 56 + 0:39.594
11 Ocon Force India 56 + 0:44.050
12 Perez Force India 56 + 0:44.725
13 Vandoorne McLaren 56 + 0:49.373
14 Stroll Williams 56 + 0:55.490
15 Sirotkin Williams 56 + 0:58.241
16 Ericsson Sauber 56 + 1:02.604
17 Grosjean Haas 56 + 1:05.296
18 Gasly Toro Rosso 56 + 1:06.330
19 Leclerc Sauber 56 + 1:22.575
Hartley Toro Rosso 51 Retired

Fastest Lap: Ricciardo (Red Bull) 1:35.785 (Lap 55)

